Puri, Dec 10 (PTI) A senior servitor of the famed Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri was arrested on Friday on the charge of sexually harassing a boy, police said.

The boy, the son of another servitor who is visually impaired, was allegedly sexually harassed on the temple premises, as per the complaint.

The accused was booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Sunil Kumar Pradhan, the inspector in charge of the Singhadwar police station.

The complainant said that his son used to take him to the temple every day.

Around two months back, the accused servitor allegedly sexually harassed the boy when his father was having 'darshan' at another temple on the premises, as per the complaint.

The 63-year-old accused servitor also allegedly threatened to physically assault the boy, it said.

On Thursday, another servitor was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl on the premises of the 12th-century shrine, police said.

