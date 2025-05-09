Agartala, May 9 (PTI) Seven Bangladeshis, including four women, were arrested in South Tripura district on Friday for entering Indian territory without any valid documents, police said.

The BSF detained the seven Bangladeshis from Karamtilla near the India-Bangladesh border, the police said.

"During patrolling, BSF spotted a group of people proceeding towards the international border at Karamtilla and detained seven Bangladesh citizens as they were trying to enter their homeland without any valid documents," said Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Law and Order, Anata Kumar Das.

He said the seven Bangladeshis were handed over to Manubazar police station by the BSF after preliminary interrogation.

"The Bangladesh nationals were arrested for entering Indian soil without any valid documents," he said.

The AIG said security has been beefed up along the India-Bangladesh border after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The BSF has been put on alert along the 856-km international border with Bangladesh to foil cross-border crime. All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure tight vigil on the border," he said.

