Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Following the appointment of the new Himachal Pradesh Congress president Vinay Kumar, the process of organisational restructuring has gathered momentum across the state.

As part of this exercise, Sanjana Jatav, Member of Parliament and the appointed observer for Shimla district under the Congress Organisation Srijan Abhiyan, reached Shimla on Thursday and "took charge of the organisational review".

Jatav will spend the next seven days in the district, holding one-on-one interactions with grassroots workers, senior leaders and former office-bearers to assess organisational expectations and strengths. Based on these discussions, she will prepare a panel of names for the post of district president, which will subsequently be submitted to the party high command.Sanjana Jatav, MP and Shimla District Observer for the Organisation Srijan Abhiyan said that a weeklong interaction with all level leaders and workers to get a strong and refined leadership for all bodies of PCC.

"I will spend seven days speaking to workers and leaders at all levels so that a strong and representative leadership can be selected for the district. The high command will receive a panel prepared strictly on the basis of grassroots feedback," Sanjana Jatav said.

After launching the Organisation Srijan programme in Shimla district, Jatav addressed the media and said that the restructuring initiative across the country is being carried out in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

"The Organisation Srijan process has either been completed or is progressing rapidly across India. In Shimla district, it formally begins today," she said.

Jatav stated that during the week-long exercise, she would interact with workers and leaders at every level to "ensure that the best leadership is chosen through consensus." She added that the party would undertake a broad-based consultation to strengthen the organisation.

"Those applying for the district president's post must understand that the workers' opinion will play a decisive role in the final appointment," she added. (ANI)

