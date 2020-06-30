Hyderabad, June 30 (PTI): Telanganareported 945 new COVID-19 positive cases and seven deaths on Tuesday, pushing the overall tally to 16,339 and the fatalities to 260.

Out of the 945 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 869, followed by 29 in Ranga Reddy district, a state government bulletin said.

A total of1,712people were discharged on Tuesday taking the total number of discharged to 7,294 so far, while 8,785 are under treatment, it said.

The bulletin said 3,457samples were tested onTuesday.

Cumulatively, 88,563samples have been tested.

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender, who held a review meeting with senior officials, directed all medical colleges in the districts to make necessary arrangements to admit COVID-19 patients if needed so that pressure is eased on hospitals in Hyderabad.

With a large number of cases being reported from the GHMC limits the minister instructed officials to increase surveillance and said 11 sample collection centres have been set up there.

He said recruitment of medical and paramedical staff was going on for the state-run Gandhi Hospital and newly set up Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS).

