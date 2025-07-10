Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): At least seven passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Highway School, Sunetar, in Ramnagar tehsil.

Locals of the area informed officials and assisted in the rescue operations.

"A passenger bus skidded off the road near Highway School, Sunetar, and overturned close to the roadside in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, injuring at least six to seven people," officials said.

They added that all the injured passengers sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

