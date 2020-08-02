Muzaffarnagar, Aug 2 (PTI) Seven people were injured in a clash between two groups over throwing garbage in a village here, police said on Sunday.

A woman, identified as Shammi, was cleaning a drain in Nagla village here on Saturday evening when her neighbour got into an argument with her over dumping garbage in front of his house, they said.

The argument soon turned into a brawl with each side calling more people, police said, adding that the two groups started attacking each other with lathis and stones.

According to police, seven people were injured in the clash.

They said a few people were arrested in connection with the incident.

