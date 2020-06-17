India News | Seven Killed After Tractor Collides with Lorry in Andhra's Krishna District

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): At least seven persons, including two children, were killed on Wednesday after a tractor-trailer collided with a lorry in Vedadri village of Jaggaiahpet Mandal in Krishna district.

According to the police, there were 26 persons in the tractor at the time of the accident.

"Seven persons including two children died on the spot. The bodies and injured persons are being shifted to a nearby hospital," said a sub-inspector at Chillakallu police station.

The police said that the victims have been identified as residents of Gopavaram village, Errupalem Mandal in Khammam district of Telangana, who were heading to Vedadri to visit the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The accident took place near the temple. (ANI)

