Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Seven people were killed and two others injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Pali, and Bharatpur districts on Wednesday.

Three youths travelling in a pickup van were killed while two others were injured in a collision between a truck and a van in Mahajan Police Station area of Bikaner.

SHO Anil Kumar said that five youths in a pickup truck were on their way to Gusaina village from Mokhampura to participate in a wedding.

The van collided with the truck head on, leaving Ranveer, 18, Rakesh, 24, and Mahender, 25, dead and two others injured.

In another accident in an area in Guda Endla Police Station in Pali district, a tanker rammed into a trailer killing the tanker driver and a helper.

The victims were identified as Nimbaram Jat, 30, who was driving the trailer, and 27-year-old Bhairaram Jat, the cleaner.

In Bharatpur, two people, Saraswati Devi, 56, and Lakhan Singh Gurjar, 58, were killed when their car drove into a tree near Kirawal Mali village.

