Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Seven pilgrims were killed and five others injured after a speeding SUV hit a group of 32 Warkari (pilgrims) near Sangole town in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Monday evening.

According to Solapur Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardespande, "Accident took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola town on Sangola - Miraj Road near the border area of Solapur district, a group of 32 pilgrims (Warkaris) was on Pilgrimage to lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur they started their walk from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district."

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital.

SUV was being driven by a 75-year-old man who rammed the car on the group walking the roadside after he lost control, Police are on the spot and investigating the case.

Police are investigating the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

