Jammu, Oct 18 (PTI) Several political, social and religious organisations on Monday staged anti-Pakistan protests here against the recent killing of civilians by militants in Kashmir.

The BJP's youth wing, the Shiv Sena, the Dogra Front, the Jagti Front and the Bajrang Dal were among the organisations that held demonstrations in different parts of Jammu.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Bags Best Chief Minister Tag as Per IANS-CVoter Governance Index.

In this month, 11 civilians have been killed by militants in the Valley.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held a demonstration against Pakistan for supporting and promoting terrorism in India.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults 11-Year-Old Daughter, Threatens To Kill Her if She Revealed It to Anyone; Arrested.

The protest was led by its president Arun Prabhat Singh.

Addressing protesters, he said the brutal targeted killings by terrorists is another example of cowardness of Pakistan and its sponsored terrorist outfits.

These terrorist act will not suppress nationalist voices in the Valley and the rising popularity of a nationalist party like the BJP among the people of the Valley, Singh added.

"These are the cowardly acts by terrorists, which would only reaffirm the BJP workers' determination and to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi realise the dream of taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights," he added.

Led by Ashok Gupta, activists of the Dogra Front and the Shiv Sena held anti-Pakistan protests here.

Led by Sunil Dimple, locals of several areas took out a protest rally in the New Plot area against Pakistan over the killings of minorities – Hindus and Sikhs -- in Kashmir. The activists of the Bajrang Dal and the people of Jagti camp also held protests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)