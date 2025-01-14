New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A long queue of job seekers, including women, was seen outside a bungalow on Pant Marg in Lutyens' Delhi for interviews where a 'job fair' was being organised ostensibly by an NGO on Tuesday.

This came against the backdrop of AAP supremo and party candidate from New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, accusing BJP candidate Parvesh Verma of organising a job fair under the "Har Ghar Naukari" campaign on January 15 in violation of the model code of conduct. AAP had also filed a complaint with the election officials who asked the police not to allow any such event.

A man claiming to be the coordinator of the 'job fair' refused to share any details about the event or who was behind it.

"It is a private event and we have not invited the media to cover it," he said refusing to permit entry into the bungalow.

Outside the Pant Marg bungalow, a large hoarding displaying "Har Ghar Naukari" with the NGO's name 'Rashtriya Swabhiman' in bold letters listed the names of 51 participating companies.

The website of Rashtriya Swabhiman reads: "We are a voluntary NGO – the brain-child of Dr Sahib Singh Verma – that took shape in 1998 under the Society Registration Act 1860 (registration no. 35091) by the collective efforts of eminent social workers, educationists and ex-service personnel with an aim to work primarily towards the betterment of the rural India by providing them with equal opportunities."

Sahib Singh Verma is the father of BJP leader Parvesh Verma.

There was no immediate reaction from Parvesh Verma's office.

Several young men and women queued up outside the bungalow, holding their voter identity cards, which they said were "mandatory", along with forms to provide personal details such as name, age, and address.

The model code of conduct for the February 5 assembly polls came into force in Delhi last week and the New Delhi constituency is witnessing a stiff contest after the BJP fielded Verma against Kejriwal.

The district election officer of New Delhi, in an action report submitted on January 10 to the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, said that the complaint regarding the job fair was forwarded to the police stations concerned for investigation and an action taken report was submitted.

"The returning officer has specially instructed to take all preventive actions to prevent the conduct of camp on January 15, (and ensure) no interviews take place at the given time and place if such events are organised" said the report.

Some job applicants said that they were asked by the organisers to bring their voter ID cards and proof of residence in Delhi.

"I received a call from the NGO informing me about the 'Har Ghar Naukri' job fair and was asked to bring my voter ID along with other necessary documents," said Shrishtha Pandey, 23, who was waiting in the queue.

Another resident of New Delhi Ashish Kumar said he learnt about the job fair from a friend. "He also told me to bring my voter ID, Aadhar card, resume, and photograph," said Kumar.

Over 150 people stood in a queue outside the interview hall, submitting their documents before entering, where interviewers were seated to conduct the interviews one by one.

Priyanka Singh, a participant who had completed her interview, said, "I was first asked to show my Aadhar card and voter ID card, followed by other necessary documents before being allowed into the interview hall."

She filled out a form and later attended the interview in which a few questions were asked. Afterwards, the interviewer told her to go home and wait for the company's call regarding whether she has been selected or not, Priyanka said.

