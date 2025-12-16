New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Several Congress leaders on Tuesday submitted Adjournment Motion notice in the Parliament seeking urgent discussion on the 'severe' air pollution affecting Delhi-NCR.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss air pollution and requested the declaration of a National Public Health Emergency.

In his notice, Tagore cited the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 461 in Delhi, categorised as "Severe Plus," marking the highest level this season.

"I respectfully submit this letter seeking your kind consideration for the admission of an Adjournment Motion under Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha on a matter of definite and urgent public importance, namely the severe deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR and the resulting public health emergency," Tagore wrote in his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

Kanyakumari Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth has also moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking an urgent discussion on the severe air pollution crisis, with the Air Quality Index reaching 461 in the Severe Plus category, making the air unsafe to breathe.

"The region is facing a public health emergency, with children, senior citizens and people with chronic illnesses falling ill and hospitals reporting a sharp rise in respiratory cases," he wrote.

Citing findings from the Commission for Air Quality Management, MP Vijay Vasanth blamed the crisis on administrative failure and poor enforcement of measures to control dust, waste, and open burning, rather than on natural causes.

Calling it a violation of the Right to Life under Article 21, he urged the House to take up the issue immediately. He demanded that the government declare a national health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region.

Further, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjane submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking a suspension of business to discuss the pressing issue of air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

In his notice, Ranjane stated his intention to move a motion to adjourn the house "for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," highlighting the worsening air quality in the region.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Kindly permit me to oppose the introduction of VB-G RAMG Bill (item-20) in today's List of Business, against changing "MANATMA GANDHI JI's Name," the notice read.

The MP also expressed his objection to the introduction of the VB-G RAMG Bill (Item-20) in the day's List of Business, citing concerns over changes to Mahatma Gandhi's name.

The Congress leaders' move comes as the national capital battles with 'severe' air pollution, with AQI crossing the 450 mark, reaching the 'severe plus' category, prompting CAQM to impose stage IV restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). (ANI)

