Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, on Monday visited the city's Gandhi Hospital, a complete COVID hospital, to boost up the confidence of police personnel deployed there and asked them to stick to the safety norms.

"In the second wave of COVID-19, several police personnel were infected with the virus. More than 250 policemen are on duty here with great courage, hence I am congratulating everyone on duty at the hospital. The police must use sanitisers and wear masks properly wherever they are on duty," Kumar said.

"Police are on the frontline duty for the welfare of the people. I urge people to cooperate with the police in the lockdown. People should reach their destinations within time as per government orders," the Police Commissioner added.

He further said that the police are working round the clock relentlessly for the safety and security of the people.

Kumar advised the public not to misuse the flexible lockdown norms which were laid out by the state government on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Today is the first day of the implementation of the revised lockdown guidelines that has been issued by the state government on Sunday. As per the order, the lockdown has been extended for 10 more days and the relaxation time has also been increased for essential works."

As part of his inspection of various check posts, he was visiting Gandhi Hospital to meet the police officers deployed there. He said Gandhi Hospital is one of the pioneer hospitals which are treating COVID-19 patients not just from Telangana. (ANI)

