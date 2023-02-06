New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Several private schools in Delhi published the second list of shortlisted students for admission to entry-level classes on Monday, with many schools having already closed the process after the first list.

"All the 142 seats were filled in the first draw of lots. There were few vacancies and hence, only five to six names made it to the second list that was issued on Monday. We have issued a waiting list of another five to six names as well," Sudha Acharya, Principal of ITL Public school, told PTI. The first list was issued on January 20.

She said that students who got 90 points or above in the draw got their names for admission directly in the first list.

"There are 190 seats in total and 25 per cent of it goes to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Students who got 90 points or above in the draw got their names for admission directly in the first list that was published two weeks ago," she said.

The draw of lots is conducted under videography and its footage is retained by the school. The slips are shown to the parents before being put in the box used for the draw of lots.

A child needs to be at least four years old to be eligible for nursery admission. The age limit is five years for admission in kindergarten and at least six years for Class 1, as on March 31, 2023.

President of Delhi State Public School's Management Association R C Jain had earlier said several schools do not issue a waiting list or a second list of students as the seats fill up after the first draw of lots.

Head of Ahlcon Public school in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Ashok Pandey said that no second list has been issued by them so far and that another draw of lots will be conducted to fill the remaining seats.

"We don't have a second merit list yet. To fill the remaining vacant seats, we will conduct another draw of lots soon. There are many applicants who have the same points. In our school, points distribution happens on the basis of distance, children of school alumni, and siblings of existing students," Pandey told PTI.

The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic session began on December 1 and ended on December 23.

According to the Department of Education, a non-refundable amount of Rs 25 can be charged as admission registration fee. The purchase of a prospectus of a school by the parents will be optional, it had said.

According to the circular, all private schools are mandated to reserve 25 per cent of the total seats for the EWS section, disadvantaged group students, as well as for the children with disability.

