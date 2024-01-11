Lucknow, Jan 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to make thorough security preparations in the state, noting that there are several events of importance during January, including the Ram temple consecration ceremony, UP Diwas and Republic Day.

In a meeting with divisional commissioners of Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, the chief minister said that this period is also an opportunity to "enhance the global branding of the state".

From India as well as abroad, distinguished people from fields such as spirituality, politics, industry, science, cinema, literature and arts are expected to attended the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the chief minister said, according to an official statement issued here.

"Concurrently, events like the Khichdi Mela in Gorakhpur and Magh Mela in Prayagraj are poised to commence from Makar Sankranti. The tradition of Kalpavas is observed in Farrukhabad and the Uttar Pradesh Diwas will be celebrated on January 24. These will be followed by Republic Day on January 26," he said.

"Given the importance of law and order during this time, it is crucial to make thorough preparations. This period also presents an opportunity for us to enhance the global branding of the state," Adityanath said.

Referring to the Ram temple event, he said to celebrate the occasion, people will perform bhajans and kirtans in temples during the day and celebrate "deepotsav by lighting 'Shri Ram Jyotis' in the evening".

Directing officials to ensure timely completion of all preparations for the Magh Mela at the Triveni Ghat in Prayagraj, he said the first holy bath of the mela will take place on January 15.

"We need to make good arrangements and consider needs of every devotee. Engage in discussions with seers and devotees. This event is a rehearsal for the Prayagraj Kumbh-2025. Make efforts in the Magh Mela to minimise the need for devotees to travel long distances on foot," he directed officials.

He said security at the Khichdi Mela in Gorakhpur is important and asked officials to implement an action plan by dividing the entire area into zones. The chief minister added that an ASP-rank official should be deployed in each of the zones and public address systems, fire safety systems and CCTV cameras installed at various places.

Adityanath said that a special state-wide cleanliness campaign is starting from Ayodhya on January 14. "I will personally be present in Ayodhya to inaugurate the initiative," he said and added that active participation of all, including teachers, students and social workers, should be facilitated.

He said after January 22, an estimated two to three lakh devotees are anticipated to arrive in Ayodhya daily.

There should be adequate preparations, including for parking and cleanliness. The transport department should arrange a minimum of 500 additional buses to cater to the people visiting the city, Adityanath.

He also directed the installation of at least 10,000 CCTV cameras in Ayodhya and make roads leading to the city as "Green Corridors".

There is also a need to further improve lodging facilities such as hotels, dharamshalas, tent cities and homestays in Ayodhya, the chief minister said.

