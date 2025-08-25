New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning. Areas including Baba Khadak Singh Marg, ITO, and the Yamuna River witnessed intense showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's forecast for today says, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain."

Also Read | Ganesh Utsav 2025: Maharashtra Postal Circle Amitabh Singh Releases Special Postcards for Ganesh Festival.

Rainfall also caused waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram. According to the IMD, a "Heavy rain" warning has been issued for Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana for today and tomorrow.

Rainfall also lashed several parts of Mumbai, causing waterlogging in Sion's Gandhi Market area and Eastern Express Highway. IMD has issued no warning for today, but a "Heavy Rainfall" warning has been issued for August 26-27.

Also Read | Udhampur: Massive Landslide Triggered by Rainfall Crushes Petrol Pump Under Its Debris on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Moreover, heavy rains lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah, bringing normal life to a standstill. Continuous downpour triggered waterlogging in low-lying areas and increased the risk of landslides along hilly roads.

Authorities have appealed to people to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from rivers and landslide-prone areas. The administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Due to heavy rain, the administration ordered the closure of all government and private schools in Doda District. Bhaderwah-Bani-Basohli-Pathankot & Bhaderwah-Chamba roads are also closed due to heavy rains, leaving yatris halted.

Speaking to ANI, ADC Bhaderwah, Sunil Kumar Butyal said, "The higher access points, Padri Point, Guldanda Road, have been closed for travel till further orders. An unfortunate incident took place during a machail mata yatra recently. We do not want such an incident to happen again. People's safety is the first priority. The community hall is for those who are stranded."

"All our roads are open, except one road. Bhaderwah-Chamba Road has experienced landslides at 2-3 places. The road enforcement agencies have been deployed there, and work is going on. The rest of the roads are open," he added.

Moreover, the water level in the river of Banswara district of Rajasthan rose due to heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall also led to the Sangameshwar Temple being submerged in the floodwater. Devotees climb to the top of the temple to perform aarti. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)