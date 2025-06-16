Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Many parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai, received heavy and light rainfall on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain in Mumbai later in the day.

According to IMD, isolated heavy rains are likely in Kokan, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra, Saurashtra, and Kutch from June 18 to 21. Meanwhile, Gujarat can experience light to moderate rainfall from June 16 to 17.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 16 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over Gujarat State during 16th -17th June. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 18th-21st; Gujarat Region on 18th & 19th June with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa during. 16th-18th, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 16th-17th; Gujarat Region on 16th June with extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa on 16th June", IMD said in its statement.

Meanwhile, in view of the continuing heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in several districts of Kerala today.

Also Read | Israel-Iran War: Indian Students Being Relocated to Safer Places in Iran Amid Escalating Tensions, Says MEA.

The closure applies to schools, Anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, and other educational institutions in the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

Kozhikode collector Snehil Kumar Singh said, "In view of the Red Alert issued in the district and continuous heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Kozhikode district will remain closed on Monday, June 16. This includes Anganwadis, madrasas, and tuition centres."

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, especially in landslide-prone and low-lying areas. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to follow the safety guidelines issued by local administrations strictly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)