Srinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Scores of youth activists on Wednesday joined the BJP in the Zadibal Assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

"More than hundred prominent activists and youths from Zadibal joined the BJP in the presence of Sat Sharma, president, J-K BJP, and Ashok Koul, general secretary (organisation)," a BJP spokesperson said.

Sharma and Koul welcomed the new members into the party by presenting them with BJP patkas.

Welcoming the new entrants, Sharma said the BJP is committed to the development and empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The participation of youths in our party is a strong indication of the trust people have in our vision of progress, good governance, and stability. We welcome all new members and assure them that the BJP will continue to work for the betterment of every section of the society," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Koul said the BJP's reach is expanding across Jammu and Kashmir "because people believe in our policies and leadership. We are working tirelessly to ensure inclusive growth and provide opportunities for the youth."

