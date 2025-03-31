Bharuch (Gujarat), Mar 31 (PTI) The head and other body parts of a man were found in an open drainage line in the Bholav industrial area of Bharuch town over three days, posing a challenge to police to identify the murder victim and crack the case.

After the severed head was found on Saturday, other dismembered body parts were found wrapped in plastic bags in the next two days, an officer said on Monday.

He said a search was extended in the area to locate the remaining parts of the body.

While the severed head was found in an open drain, other body parts were discovered on Sunday and Monday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police CK Patel.

"After the head of a man was found on Saturday, a part of his leg above the knee and his right hand were found wrapped in a plastic bag some distance away (in the same drain) on Sunday. On Monday, a plastic bag containing a severed left hand was found from the same sewer line," Patel told reporters.

He said police have formed separate teams to identify the murder victim and culprits.

"We have sent the body parts for postmortem and started searching for remaining body parts in the area. We are investigating the case from different angles," said the officer.

