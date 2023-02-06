Gurugram, Feb 6 (PTI) Gurugram police busted a sex racket with the arrest of its head and a driver, who were later let off on bail, an officer said on Monday.

Police arrested Sanjay Mehta, and his driver Prakash Chaudhary when the two came to meet a police personnel posing as a customer.

The two men were arrested in Vijay Vihar, Sector 31, where they had come in a car with two women, police said.

An FIR was registered under sections 3, 4 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Sector 40 Police Station on Sunday.

The two women in the car were let go after they recorded their statements, said police.

"We laid a trap and when the accused came with two women, and as the decoy customer handed him the money, our team nabbed them. The accused were running an online sex racket and had sent photos of some women through WhatsApp," said Abhilaksh Joshi, ACP (headquarters).

"We are conducting raids to nab other members of the gang," he added. PTI

