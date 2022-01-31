New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Supreme Court judge, Justice UU Lalit on Monday recused himself from hearing an appeal filed by former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal challenging the order of the Bombay High Court at Goa which has rejected his application for in-camera hearing in the 2013 sexual assault case.

The matter was listed for hearing today before a bench headed by Justice Lalit.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls 2022: BJP to Go Solo in Upcoming Polls, Says K Annamalai.

"Justice Lalit is not going to hear the matter", said Justice PS Narasimha. The Bench also comprised Justice S Ravindra Bhat.

Earlier Justice L Nageswara Rao had recused himself from hearing the case saying that he had appeared in 2015 as the counsel for the state of Goa in the case.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G Teased on Flipkart; India Launch on February 9, 2022.

Tejpal in his appeal has sought an in-camera hearing of the appeal filed by the state of Goa against his acquittal in the sexual assault case.

A trial court in Goa on May 21, 2021 had acquitted Tejpal of all charges levelled against him including wrongful confinement, assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment and rape against his female colleague.

After the Goa police filed an appeal against Tejpal's acquittal, he moved the High Court with an application seeking an in-camera hearing of the matter. The High Court had rejected his plea.

Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a then colleague in an elevator of a hotel in Goa on November 7, 2013, and November 8, 2013. On May 21 last year, a trial court acquitted him of all charges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)