Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Suspended OAS officer and Director AYUSH Bibhu Prasad Sadangi was on Thursday given compulsory retirement from government service.

A women employee in his office had accused Sadangi of sexually harassing her.

"Compulsory retirement of Sri Bibhu Prasad Sadangi, OAS (in the rank of Special Secretary) holding the post of Director, AYUSH (Now under suspension)," Odisha government said in a statement.

"Sri Bibhu Prasad Sadangi, OAS working as Director, AYUSH was accused of sexually harassing a woman employee working in his office. On a complaint filed by her, a case was registered against him in the Mahila P.S., Bhubaneswar. Sri Sadangi was arrested on 09.07.2020 and remained in judicial custody till 13.07.2020," the statement read detailing about the cause of compulsory retirement.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister has always been emphasising on high degree of morality and integrity in public service. Accordingly Sri Sadangi was suspended from Government service in view of the gravity of the case and evidence against him," the statement read.

"The conduct of Sri Sadangi towards a subordinate lady employee, prima facie constitute an act of personal IMMORALITY and violation of Conduct of rules. Thus government after careful consideration and in line with policy of zero tolerance of any act of immorality by any of its employee, howsoever important he might be has ordered compulsory retirement of Sri Sadangi from Government service with immediate effect," it added. (ANI)

