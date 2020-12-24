Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Uttarakhand court on Tuesday ordered BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who is accused in an alleged sexual harassment case, to appear before it on December 24 and give his DNA sample.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Vivek Srivastava gave the order, saying that the accused Mahesh Negi should remain present in the court at 11 am on Thursday. The medical staff has also been asked to be present in the court.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday informed that the rape case registered against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has now been transferred from Dehradun to Pauri's women police station.

On September 6, 2020, the victim gave an application in Dehradun police station, Nehru Colony, saying that MLA Mahesh Negi had sexually abused her and now both the husband and wife are threatening to kill her. (ANI)

