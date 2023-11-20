Jind (Haryana) [India], November 20 (ANI): The sexual harassment of minors was not the first incident for the principal, who is accused of sexually assaulting 60 minor girls in Haryana.

In the shocking incident of sexual assault of 60 minor girls', it revealed that he had sexually harassed minor girls during his first posting, claimed a former sarpanch of the village of Uchana Kalan town in Jind district.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Shabnam Mausi, India’s First Transgender MLA in 2000, Booked for Model Code Violation.

Villagers too, where the accused principal got his first posting in 2008, praised the girls, who dared to raise their voice against the sexual exploitation in Haryana's Jind district.

ANI visited the village, which comes under the Uchana Kala segment of Jind district where the accused got his first posting as headmaster of the government school in 2008. Moreover, it came to light that the accused never got transferred to another area or district since he was inducted into a government job in 2008 and has been serving schools in the local area only.

Also Read | Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Granted Three-Week Furlough.

The then-sarpanch of the village told the ANI that the accused principal had developed a negative image since his first joining after he harassed school girls.

"A few girls had complained about the sexual harassment by the principal thereafter, villagers gathered in school. A complaint was lodged by villagers to the higher officials in Panchkula at that time. Even a team consisting of a lady official visited the village to take stock of the situation. However, girls didn't come out openly in the panchayat or before officials of the education department. Meanwhile, villagers had come to know about the ill will of the then headmaster. Therefore, a demand of his transfer was raised before them," he added.

Taking action on the complaint of the villagers, higher officials transferred the principal in 2013 to another village of this same constituency. Thereafter, finally, the villagers heaved a sigh of relief.

"But the villagers knew his fate following his character and habits and eventually the day has come but justice should be delivered to the innocent girls who are now expecting a fair probe. At that time too, people of our village sought police action on him but let him go, as girls were reluctant and didn't come forward," he said.

"Elderly, people were concerned about the image of the village in the region. But villagers are now happy that he got the results of his deeds," said the former sarpanch.

"We send our wards on the trust of the teachers. If children involve in any bad company, it is the duty of a teacher to guide her and motivate for a right track rather than take advantage of the situation. He has deceived and backstabbed the parents who entrusted on him. He must get a strict punishment," said the villagers gathered outside the house of former sarpanch of the village.

In this matter, education officials refrained from commenting.

Since the incident came to light, the education department has remained tight-lipped over the issue. People are questioning the department about how they allowed the principal to join a girl school despite having such an image.

Social activists and khaps questioned the Haryana government about how girls' numbers have dropped to 935 from 2000 in the school in the last few years.

"The Haryana government should make it plain on the situation that claims the slogan of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, said Sonia Doohan, a social activist and NCP leader.

Meanwhile, a team led by deputy superintendent of police Geetika Jakhar reached the school and met with the victim minor girls.

The team inquired with staff members as well as having a session with victims.

Notably, the Haryana government has fixed a deadline for completing the inquiry within 10 days by forming a new SIT led by Deepti Garg, an additional SP posted in Sirsa district. Police and other officials are avoiding interacting with media persons in this matter since it came to light, which raised several questions about the investigation being carried out by teams. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)