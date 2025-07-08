India News | SFI Hold Protests Before Howrah College Demanding Action Against TMCP Leader

Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) Activists of CPI(M)'s student wing SFI on Tuesday held protests before a college in Howrah district, demanding action against a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) leader who allegedly abused first-year students of the institution two years back.

Police stopped the protestors from entering the campus of Narasinha Dutta College in Howrah demanding action against TMCP leader Souvik Roy who was seen in a purported video ragging and abusing students during a fresher's welcome programme in the college.

"We demand the arrest of Roy, TMCP vice president, who had unleashed a threat culture in the college and used to harass ordinary students. The TMCP is filled with such people. They must be identified and arrested," SFI leader Subhajit Sarkar told PTI.

He said the protests by SFI will continue till "all Monojit Mishras within TMCP are identified and prosecuted as per law for creating an air of lawlessness in campuses."

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Roy, showcased by TMCP leadership, however, claimed that he had taken initiatives to stop ragging of first-year students and was being framed.

"Two video clips have been joined to show me and our organisation in poor light. The truth will come out if a proper investigation is ordered," he told reporters earlier.

In a post on X, the West Bengal BJP earlier alleged that students were forced to unzip their trousers and show private parts. "This is exactly how Souvik Roy, state vice-president of TMC's Chhatra Parishad, used to rag and abuse students in Howrah's Narasinha Dutt College," the party said on Monday.

The purported video of Roy ragging freshers surfaced close on the heels of the alleged gang rape of a first-year student by an alumnus-cum-casual employee of South Calcutta Law College and two of her seniors, all affiliated to the TMC's students' wing on June 25.

