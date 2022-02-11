New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Friday protested outside the Karnataka Bhawan here to express solidarity with the Muslim students amid the ongoing hijab controversy.

In a statement, the SFI said the protest was called against the alleged continued attacks on girls' education in the country.

Dozens of students who took part in the protest were detained by Delhi Police.

SFI secretary Yashita Singh said she, along with several other activists, was detained during the protest.

"We were carrying out a peaceful protest but were detained by police. Several others were picked on their way to the protest site," Singh said.

The SFI claimed that the protestors were “violently detained” at Karnataka Bhawan, Mandir Marg, Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road and Vasant Kunj police station

An official from Delhi Police said that as many as 37 students, including 16 women students, were detained.

"The decision to bar Muslim girls from wearing ''hijab'' is violative of the constitutional rights granted to every religion under Article 25," said Nancy, SFI Delhi state committee member.

On Friday, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending considerations of all petitions related to the hijab row, has requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijabs and any religious flag within classrooms.

Protests for and against the hijab had intensified in parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday after the state government last week issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and pre-university colleges.

The Karnataka government had on Tuesday ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

The court also made it clear the order was confined to such institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code or uniform.

