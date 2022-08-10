New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday described Home Minister Amit Shah as "nepathya ke nayak" (backstage hero) who has worked without any desire for credit and stuck to his duties despite bittersweet experiences in life.

Releasing the book "Shabdansh", a collection of Shah's speeches on a variety of issues, Singh said Shah combines the rare mix of politics and spirituality and added that the range of his study will surprise many people.

"It will not be an exaggeration to say Shah is a backstage hero. He has no desire for credit. He remains in background and does so many big works for the government and the party and still gets time to study so much," the senior BJP leader said about his colleague.

Shah's life has been a laboratory and has had its share of bittersweet memories, Singh said, noting that the Gujarat leader had to spend several months in jail, a reference to the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in which he was later acquitted by the court of all charges.

Investigation agencies harassed him so much, he said, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat, was also targeted, a reference to the Gujarat riots case in which the SIT gave him the clean chit later. Shah had faith that truth will come out which it did, he added.

"Shah went wherever probe agencies summoned him and never raised a hue and cry or launched an agitation," Singh said, in an apparent swipe at the Congress for its protests over the questioning of its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power when the two BJP leaders were investigated by federal agencies.

Singh said, "Every challenge made him (Shah) stronger. Without being concerned about acclaim or ignominy, he walked the path of his duties. Rarely do we get an amalgamation of politics and spirituality but it is in him."

Politics is meant to put the society on the right path but the term has lost its meaning and people look at it and politicians in a negative light, he said, adding that Shah is working to restore its true goal.

