India News | Shah Directs Delhi Chief Secy to Install CCTV Cameras in Coronavirus Wards

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in coronavirus wards of every COVID-19 hospital.

"Amit Shah directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in Corona wards of every Corona hospital, so that there is proper monitoring and problems of patients can also be resolved," a government release said.

The minister also visited Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here to review arrangements related to COVID-19.

He directed the Delhi Chief Secretary that back-ups for canteens supplying food should also be established so that in case there is an infection in one canteen, patients can continue to get food without disruption.

"We told the Home Minister in detail about the facilities at the hospital. He was very happy with our work and appreciated our staff," said Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Delhi's LNJP Hospital.

Speaking on Shah's visit, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said: "Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with LNJP Hospital staff. He asked them to focus on work and not pay heed to negative reports about the hospital. CM Kejriwal has been monitoring the situation&fixing lapses and today Home Minister approved of this. The visit was his own initiative."

The minister said that psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in service to humanity through the treatment of Corona patients should also be done.

"This will ensure that not only are they physically but also psychologically fit to fight the pandemic," the release said.

Earlier in the day, the minister held an all-party meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Shah, along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, chaired a meeting on Sunday in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present.

Later, he announced a series of measures to tackle the disease in the national capital including increasing testing three times in six days, providing 500 converted rail coaches to add 8,000 beds and steps for the availability of 60 per cent coronavirus beds in private hospitals at lower rates. (ANI)

