Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): As NDA inches towards majority in Bihar Assembly polls, Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of the state for "re-choosing development, progress, good governance" and giving "full majority" to the NDA on Tuesday.

"Every section of Bihar has once again rejected hollow politics, casteism, and politics of appeasement, and flagged the development of NDA. This is the victory of the hopes and aspirations of every person of Bihar. This is the victory of the double engine development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. Congratulations to the workers of Bihar BJP," Shah tweeted.

"I thank all the brothers and sisters of the state from the depths of heart for re-choosing development, progress, and good governance in Bihar. I especially thank the youth and women of Bihar who formed the government with a full majority of NDA by choosing security and bright future in Bihar," he said in another tweet.

He said, "It is truly amazing to see the enthusiasm with which people showed their support for the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA. This result not only reflects the faith of the poor, labourers, farmers, and youth in the successful fight of Modi government against Corona but also a lesson for those who mislead the country."

BJP national president JP Nadda also thanked the people of Bihar for rejecting "dynasty, corruption and divisive politics" and choosing development.

"I heartily congratulate and thank the people of Bihar for today's mandate. The people of Bihar have put their stamp on the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the performance of development works and the actions of the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," tweeted Nadda.

"Bihar has decisively rejected dynasty, corruption and divisive politics. The voters of Bihar have not only voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA, but they have also expressed their confidence in the ongoing Vikas Yatra under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in another tweet.

Nadda further said that whether it is Bihar Legislative Assembly elections or the by-elections of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Manipur, and Telangana, the entire nation has maintained its unwavering faith in the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

