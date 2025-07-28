New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed the Congress for not trusting the statement of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor and instead believing US President Donald Trump, and said that is why it is sitting in the opposition and will remain there for 20 more years.

"They (opposition) do not have faith in the minister of external affairs who has taken oath as a member of the Indian government. They trust some other country. I know the importance of foreign (opinion) in their party, but it does not mean that they should impose this view on Parliament," he said in a brief intervention in the Lok Sabha when Jaishankar was speaking during the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | TRF Ban a Diplomatic Win; BRICS, China Supported Operation Sindoor, Says EAM S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Jaishankar has taken oath as a minister and is responsible for what he is saying, Shah said.

The external affairs minister asserted that at no stage in any conversation with the US was there any linkage of trade with Operation Sindoor, and the request for halting the military action came from the Pakistani side through the DGMO channel.

Also Read | 'No PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Call During Operation Sindoor, India Acted Alone': EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Lok Sabha During High-Stakes Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Debate (Watch Videos).

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that his country mediated "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, and that he used trade to bargain so that the two countries would come around to halt military action.

Congress members have seized on his remarks to target the government.

India has repeatedly denied Trump's suggestions.

Shah also urged Speaker Om Brila to impress upon the Opposition to stop interrupting when the minister was speaking, saying it would be otherwise difficult for the ruling alliance leadership to stop its members from interjecting when opposition members speak.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to speak in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)