Jammu, May 19 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who was recently deployed to oversee COVID containment measures in Jammu zone, was hospitalised here early on Wednesday following a minor heart attack, officials said.

Choudhary, a 2009 batch IAS officer, is presently posted as the administrative secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu, Choudhary was deployed with the Health and Medical Education Department and stationed at Jammu for overseeing the Jammu and Kashmir administration's efforts in containing the pandemic.

"Choudhary suffered a minor myocardial infarction overnight and has been admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital," an official said.

The doctors attending him stated that he is "out of danger".

Choudhary was the deputy commissioner of Srinagar till recently and was praised for his work in containing the pandemic in the district.

As soon as the news about his ailment came to light, people took to social media to pray for his speedy recovery.

