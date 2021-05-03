Shahjahanpur (UP), May 3 (PTI) Four members of a family and their driver were killed and another person sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree on Monday afternoon, police said.

The ill-fated vehicle was headed to Shahjahanpur from Bareilly, according to police.

Ramnaresh (55), his wife Jamuka Devi (50), son Kaushalendra (35), elder brother Hiralal (60) and driver Vijay (35) died on the spot while Ramgulam was injured in the accident, police said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI that Jamuka Devi, a resident of Ladauaa village, was having difficulty in breathing and was brought to a hospital in Bareilly but owing to non-availability of oxygen her condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, a relative of Ramnaresh employed at a hospital in Shahjahanpur, asked him to get Jamuka Devi admitted there and assured that oxygen would be arranged, he said.

The car met with the accident on the Bareilly-Delhi Highway, he added.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination while the injured person has been admitted to a hospital, he said.

