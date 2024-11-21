Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, claimed on Thursday that the Mahayuti alliance will retain power in Maharashtra due to its developmental work, in contrast to the opposition.

She dismissed the exit polls as inaccurate while lashing out at opposition MVA leaders. UBT leader Sanjay Raut had recently commented that the exit polls for Maharashtra were "fraud." In agreement with Raut's statement, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, "Sanjay Raut is right in saying that exit polls are not accurate, and based on the exit polls that have given numbers to MVA, they will not even be half of them."

She further advised the opposition, stating, "Let me advise them that your boat has sunk and the Mahayuti government is going to be formed."

Shaina criticised the Congress and UBT for their policies, claiming that their leadership was focused on appeasement.

"The Congress party and the Ubat Sena have only done appeasement politics. Keep the Muslims suppressed, hold down the Dalits, and then how can you talk about progress? It will not bring about education, security, or self-reliance, nor will it create opportunities for the people. Instead, you will only engage in such rhetoric," the former BJP leader added.

In response to the opposition's criticism, Shaina NC underlined that the people of Maharashtra would support the government's development agenda. "I think the Mahayuti government is going to be 100 percent formed. Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar have a track record of two and a half years. People have seen the infrastructure projects -- the bullet train, the refinery, the Coastal Road, Metro, Atal Setu. There are countless examples, and I believe people will vote for progress. This is the politics of performance, which works with the younger generation," she said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut had also dismissed the exit polls, calling them fraudulent. "Exit polls in this country are a fraud. We saw the '400 paar' data from exit polls during the Lok Sabha elections, we saw Congress crossing 60 in Haryana elections. Now they are giving data for Maharashtra. Don't trust exit polls. We are winning 160 seats, and Maha Vikas Aghadi is forming the government," Raut stated.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole slammed the BJP-led government, stating, "In Maharashtra, people are angry with the BJP and its alliance. They have shown it in their votes. The vote percentage has increased..."

Most exit polls predict that the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP will return to power, with the MVA, which includes Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), putting up a good show but falling short of a majority. This is the first assembly poll in the state after the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 23. (ANI)

