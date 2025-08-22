Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) organised its programme 'Shakti Samvad' in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Friday. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar said the programme is held every four months to discuss issues related to crimes against women, including domestic violence, sexual harassment at the workplace, and implementation of the POSH law.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, "The National Commission for Women has put a strong effort into all the states that have their own women's commissions. By involving them, we meet with their representatives regularly. The program is called 'Shakti Samvad', and we hold it every four months. This time, we conducted Shakti Samvad in Mumbai... If you work with the State Women's Commission, issues that cause pain to women, such as domestic violence, sexual harassment at the workplace, and the implementation of the POSH law, can be addressed easily... So, we organised such common programs and saw positive results from this...".

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 5-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Girl Drowns in Water Tub in Goregaon.

On July 30, on the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and NCW in the presence of Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Union Minister, sharing the development on social media, stated that the MoU aims to strengthen the capacity of RPF personnel to effectively prevent the trafficking of women and children, as well as other crimes against women.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Discusses Space Experience With IAF Group Captain and Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla (See Pics).

The MoU was signed by Shivani Dey, Deputy Secretary, NCW, and S. Sudhakar, DIG/Projects, RPF.

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of NCW, underscored the seriousness of the issue by stating that human trafficking continues to be one of the gravest human rights violations, with women and girls being the most frequent targets.

She emphasised the pivotal role of the RPF in early detection and intervention. She also appreciated the painstaking nationwide efforts of the RPF in rescuing trafficked and lost/runaway children from across the country, which have led to the rescue of more than 65,000 such children over the past four and a half years.

On this occasion, a special booklet on anti-human trafficking, prepared by the NCW, was also released. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)