Shimla (HP), Dec 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's first-ever online "Divya Pooja Pranali" for Shaktipeeths of the Kangra district, including Shree Mata Bajreshwari Temple, Mata Chamunda and Mata Jawalamukhi Temple, facilitating virtual e-pooja was launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

The online pooja will enable devotees to have darshana of these religious shrines from the comfort of their homes by logging on to the website http://kangratemples.hp.gov.in, the CM said in a statement.

He said that the website would provide a seamless experience to the devotees for performing online pooja and to obtain slips for darshan of these Shaktipeeths. The platform will also facilitate online receipts of the donations made.

Apart from this, a devotee can book for special pooja/occasions, Sarai bookings, online prasad, make online donations, and purchase religious idols and books through the website. The district administration has collaborated with India Post to ensure the seamless delivery of such items to devotees at their doorsteps, said the chief minister.

The government is actively promoting tourism in the state, besides focusing on religious tourism and strengthening the infrastructure at religious shrines so as to provide basic amenities to the visitors, he said.

Sukhu also released the 2024 calendar of Chamunda Nandikeshawar Mandir Trust.

