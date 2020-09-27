Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence, Varsha bungalow.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

Also Read | Farm Bills Row: President Ram Nath Kovind Gives Assent to All Three Agricultural Bills.

The meeting lasted for around an hour. However, Pawar left without speaking to the media outside Varsha bungalow.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis has said that "no political talks held during his meeting with Raut."

Also Read | Remdesivir And Plasma Therapies Are Not to Be Encouraged As Treatment of COVID-19, Says Harsh Vardhan.

"Sanjay Raut ji wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana. The meeting was held to discuss the same and I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited. No political talks held during the meeting," Fadnavis told ANI.

The BJP leader said that his party "did not have any discussion with the Shiv Sena to form the government."

"There is no discussion of the coalition. There is no need for it. People are angry with the way this government is working. We are working as a strong opposition. The day this government collapses, we will show how we will provide an alternative government. We are not in hurry to form the government," Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that he met former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday to discuss certain issues and that both of them could have ideological differences but there was no enmity between them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)