New Delhi, September 27: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the government would not encourage the use of Remdesivir and plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Harsh Vardhan added that the Centre had issued regular advisories regarding the rational use of these treatments. According to the health minister, private hospitals have also been advised not to use these therapies on a regular basis. Can You Get Coronavirus Twice? 27-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman, Who Recovered From COVID-19 in July, Tests Positive Again.

Harsh Vardhan also asked people to follow necessary COVID-19 precautions as Indian still not have developed herd immunity against the virus. The union minister said, "Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 as shown by ICMR's second Sero Survey. Hence, all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour." Recovery Rate of COVID-19 Patients Reaches 91.98% in Bihar.

Statement By Harsh Vardhan:

Remdesivir & plasma therapies are not to be encouraged. Govt has issued regular advisories regarding their rational usage. Private hospitals have also been advised against routine use of these investigational therapies: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

Speaking on reports of COVID-19 reinfection, Harsh Vardhan said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is actively investigating and researching, He added that the number of reinfection cases is negligible at the moment in the country.

Notably, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has inched closer to 6 million-mark on Sunday. The country reported a spike of 88,600 new infections in the 24-hour time period until Sunday morning. India's tally on Sunday reached 59,92,533 cases. Out of the total cases, 9,56,402 are currently active. The death toll in the country due to coronavirus also mounted to 94,503 on Sunday morning after 1,124 patients lost the battle against the viral disease during the past 24 hours.

