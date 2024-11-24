Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar met senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan in Karad city in Maharashtra's Satara district on Sunday, a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi was routed in the assembly elections.

Details regarding the venue of the meeting and discussions are not known.

Also Read | Odisha Parba 2024: PM Narendra Modi Highlights Govt's Efforts To Make State Prosperous and One of Fastest-Growing States (Watch Video).

Former chief minister Chavan was defeated from the home turf of Karad South constituency by BJP nominee Atul Bhosale.

NCP (SP) leader Balasaheb Patil, who lost from the Karad North constituency, was also present at the meeting with Pawar and Chavan.

Also Read | Winter Session 2024: INDIA Bloc To Hold Parliamentary Floor Leaders Meeting To Decide Strategy on November 25.

The MVA alliance, comprising Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT), was decimated to 46 seats by the Mahayuti that reaped a rich harvest of 230 seats in the 288-member House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)