New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar tested positive for COVID on Monday.

"I have tested COVID positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions," tweeted the NCP chief.

Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to enquire about his health.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called to enquire about my health. I am thankful for his concern and good wishes," said Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

