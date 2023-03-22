New Delhi, March 22: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has invited the floor leaders of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha for a meeting on Thursday to discuss the Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The meeting will be held at Pawar's residence at 6 pm tomorrow. In a letter written to all opposition leaders, the Nationalist Congress Party chief said that he proposes to convene a meeting of all political parties who have doubts about the efficacy of the Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Agrees With Amit Shah, Says Home Minister’s Views on Cooperative Sector ‘Appropriate’.

This development comes after the Chief Election Commissioner promised to respond to the doubts raised by some civil society activists and political parties. Pawar stated that the meeting has been called in the interest of free and fair elections and to listen to the views expressed by eminent IT professionals and cryptographers.

There are some very pertinent questions been raised in the Report by CCE. The report contains views of eminent Information Technology professors, cryptographers and retired government officials. Sharad Pawar Gets Death Threat, NCP Chief's Silver Oak Residence Receives Threatening Call.

The civil society had submitted a letter to ECI in May 2022 and another reminder after two weeks (Annexure 3). ECI didn't even acknowledge their letter. The doubts regarding the possibility of manipulating EVM are being raised even by the common man now.

