Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday received a death threat after an unknown person called up his house at Silver Oak and threatened to kill him. The caller said that he would kill him with a desi pistol. A case has been registered at Gamdevi police station against an unknown person. Yesterday, Pawar celebrated his 82nd birthday. Death Threat To PM Narendra Modi: Audio Clip Claiming 'D Company' Men Out To Kill Prime Minister Received on Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp Number.

Sharad Pawar Gets Death Threat:

