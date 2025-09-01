Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): The annual Sharda Divas was celebrated at Sharda temple LoC Teetwal Kashmir on Sunday. On this occasion a yatra was taken out from temple to whiteline bridge as a symbolic pilgrimage signifying the Sharda peeth yatra. Deputy commissioner of Kupwara Shrikant Balasaheb Suse led the Shobha Yatra to whiteline bridge followed by hundreds of Sharda followers.

Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, speaking on the occasion of Sharda Divas, mentioned promoting border tourism while he visited Teetwal village and sought the blessings of Mata Sharda, on Sunday.

"On the occasion of the annual Sharda Devi celebration, I got a chance to visit Teetwal village and seek the blessings of Mata Sharda," said Kupwara DC, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, while speaking to ANI.

"As the Ganesh Utsav is also going on, today (Sunday), we did a symbolic immersion of Ganesh ji... Sharda Mata is a symbol of faith, and along with that, we are trying to promote border tourism," Suse added further.

Ravinder Pandita, chairman of save Sharda Committee Kashmir briefed the audience about importance of this day and about Teetwal in helping bolstering religious and heritage tourism. He also highlighted the importance of Sharda civilization, Sharda lipi and Civil society initiative in rebuilding this symbol of inter faith. A large number of Sikhs also joined the religious procession. The 350th martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur ji is also being organised at LoC Teetwal.

The Sharda Devi Temple in Teetwal village, Jammu and Kashmir, is a significant Hindu pilgrimage site. The temple was reconstructed and inaugurated in 2023, aiming to revive the tradition of the Sharda Peeth pilgrimage, which was previously located across the border in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Panchloha Sharda Murti was taken to the newly constructed Sharda Temple at LoC Teetwal, Kashmir, beginning on January 24, 2023 (Guru Tritya - the annual Convocation day in ancient times) and was consecrated at Teetwal Temple on Ashaad maas Krushna Paksha Pratipada on June 5, 2023.

On March 22, 2023, Navreh in Kashmiri (Navratri), Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Mata Sharda Devi Temple. (ANI)

