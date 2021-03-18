New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The share of electric vehicles in the city has increased from less than 1 per cent to 2.2 per cent in three months after the announcement of the EV policy by the Delhi government, DDC vice chairperson Jasmine Shah said on Thursday.

Speaking at a webinar on the role of the corporate sector in creating and enabling an ecosystem for EVs in Delhi, Shah appealed to the corporates to switch their fleet to EV, install charging stations on their premises, and adopt such stations as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive.

The webinar was hosted by the Dialogue and Development Commission(DDC) in association with WRI India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as part of the Switch Delhi EV mass awareness campaign.

Last month, the Delhi government announced that it will switch its entire vehicle fleet to electric in three months. No government in the world has set such a hard deadline for itself to lead by example, he said.

"I am glad to tell you all that since the launch of Delhi's Electric Vehicle policy in August 2020, the share of electric vehicles in the national capital has gone up from 0.2 per cent to 2.21 per cent in the last three months," Shah said.

In the last three months, 2,621 EVs were purchased out of total 1,18482 vehicle sales in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said in his budget speech earlier this month.

The corporates extended full support and commitment to the Delhi government to help realise Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of making Delhi the EV capital of India, a statement from the Delhi government said.

Madhav Singhania, vice chairperson, CII Delhi unit, said that the corporates and the CII are committed to working with the government and will take significant measures for the adoption and promotion of electric vehicles in the city.

Constant awareness through campaigns like 'Switch Delhi' can ensure rapid adoption of EVs in Delhi, said Naveen Munjal, managing director of Hero Electric Vehicles.

Shah said that the Delhi government can continue to work on refining the policy and strengthening its framework and ensure maximum participation from other stakeholders as well.

"If the need arises, we can also consider appointing a nodal officer to make this movement more smooth and hassle-free for the corporates," he said.

Switch Delhi is an eight-week mass awareness campaign launched by the Delhi government to sensitise Delhiites about the benefits, both environmental and financial, of switching to zero-emission electric vehicles.

