New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter of the notorious Naveen Bali-Neeraj Bawania gang and recovered one sophisticated pistol with three live cartridges of 7.65 calibre, said officials.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Kumar. A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered at the Special Cell Police Station, Delhi, against him.

Also Read | Bill Signing ‘Delays’: Supreme Court Asks Kerala Governor to Go Through Order Copy on Punjab Guv Matter.

According to the Delhi Police, Neeraj Kumar alias Nishu was involved in extortion activities at the behest of the gang.

It came to light through reliable sources that Neeraj Kumar was hiding in the Burari area after an incident of firing outside a hotel in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, in which a demand of Rs. one crore was made from the hotelier, said the police.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Points Out Two Main Factors for Rising Pollution.

According to the police, On November 22, based on specific information regarding the movement of Neeraj Kumar in the area of Burari, Delhi, the team laid a trap near the CNG testing workshop in the area.

"At about 2:00 PM, Neeraj Kumar reached there. He was surrounded by the team members, who challenged him to surrender, but, the accused took out his loaded pistol and tried to fire upon the police team to escape from the spot. However, the police team showed great courage and apprehended him after a brief scuffle," Delhi Police said in a press release.

According to the police, since 2014, Neeraj Kumar has been committing crimes. He has been previously arrested in six cases, including those of extortion, the Arms Act, and Motor Vehicle theft. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)