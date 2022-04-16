Asansol (WB), Apr 16 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday won the Asansol Lok Sabha by-poll in Bengal for the TMC, outsmarting his nearest rival, BJP's Agnimitra Paul, by a huge margin of 3,03,209 votes.

Sinha bagged 6,56,358 votes while Paul managed to garner 3,53,149, according to Election Commission website.

Also Read | BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards Invites Applications For Assistant Director, Stenographer And Other Posts; Check Details Here.

CPI(M)'s Partha Mukherjee pocketed 90,412 votes and Prasenjit Puitandy of the Congress collected 15,035, it said.

Bypoll to Asansol was necessitated after Babul Supriyo resigned as BJP MP and joined the TMC last September. Polling was held in Asansol on April 12.

Also Read | Bihar Byelection Results 2022: RJD Candidate Amar Kumar Paswan Wins Bochahan Assembly Bypolls With Margin of Over 36,000 Votes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)