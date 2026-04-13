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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): TMC leader and singer Babul Supriyo on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute, remembering her as an ever-present force in music, on the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

Speaking to ANI, Supriyo said, "Asha Bhosle was always among us. She will always be. I am very fortunate to have gotten to know her personally... She was such a unique personality... Her personality was amazing... Whenever there is talk of singing and playing, then she will be present among us", he said.

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She was 92. Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. "Asha Bhosale breathed her last on Sunday in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

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The passing of Asha Bhosle marks the end of an extraordinary era in Indian music. Draped in the Tricolour, her mortal remains were placed for public homage at her residence in Mumbai on Monday, with state honours underscoring her immense contribution to the nation's cultural heritage.

Her final rites are scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park at 4 pm with full state honours today.

Political leaders and members of the entertainment industry gathered to pay their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow, describing Bhosle as "one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known."

Among those who visited her residence were NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with Rashmi Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, actor Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Rakesh Roshan, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Visuals from the residence showed a sombre atmosphere, with family members, fans, and industry colleagues gathering in silence as ceremonial proceedings were carried out.

Bhosle's contribution to Indian music remains unparalleled. A Guinness World Record holder for most studio recordings, she was known for her remarkable versatility across genres. Alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar, she helped define the golden era of Hindi film music. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)