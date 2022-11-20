Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Shimla Police' Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) on Sunday said it had recovered 127.56 grams of Chitta (heroin) from a person.

The person was identified as Somra Uraw, a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The police said they have registered a case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act at West police station.

Shimla Police informed about the incident in a tweet on Sunday.

Case FIR No. 282/22 U/S 21 ND&PS Act has been registered at PS West. Further investigation is underway

