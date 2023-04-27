Shimla, Apr 27 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday held road shows in several wards of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) canvassing for BJP candidates.

The Information & Broadcasting minister held several street corner meetings along with BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal, former Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, and former BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.

Addressing the media later, Thakur, a son of former Himachal chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, promised a 50 per cent rebate on garbage tax to Shimla residents and announced clubbing of several sundry taxes into 'one tax, per ward,' if the party comes to control the municipality.

