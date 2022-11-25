Shimla, Nov 25 (PTI) Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi on Friday reviewed arrangements to ensure that tourists and local residents did not face any hardship during snowfalls ahead of the onset of winter here.

He also issued directions to all line departments to ensure that normal services were not disrupted while the Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority of India were told to clear the roads on priority after snowfall.

Also Read | West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari Avoids One-to-One Meeting With Mamata Banerjee, Takes MLAs Along.

A 24x7 emergency control centre with a toll free number 1077 has already been set up for the public.

Negi also directed the officials to take necessary steps to ensure that electricity, telecommunication and health care services and the supply of water and essential goods such as milk and vegetables were not interrupted.

Also Read | Data Theft: Two 'Hack' Into UIDAI Website, Steal Aadhaar Numbers, Other Information of Citizens To Sell to Third Parties; Arrested by Mumbai Police.

Arrangements for proper parking should be made and the Shimla Municipal Corporation must take immediate action to open the roads and approach roads to hospitals on a priority, he said.

Drivers and conductors have also been asked to keep their mobile numbers in their buses so that if their vehicle gets stuck in the snow, they can be contacted after it is cleared. The Tourism department has also been asked to issue an advisory for tourists and take steps to ensure safety of pedestrians on slippery roads.

Shimla has been divided into five sectors and nodal officers directed to hold meetings with officers of various departments to chalk out a plan to handle the post-snowfall situation. Chains should be provided to ambulances and other vehicles on Quick Response Duty so that these can ply on snow-covered roads, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)