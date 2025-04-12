Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): A huge crowd gathered outside Shimla's Jakhu Hanuman Temple on Saturday to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. Devotees enthusiastically worshipped Lord Hanuman.

According to devotee named Ramlal Sharma, a total of 10 to 15 thousand devotees visit the Jakhu Hanuman Temple in Shimla daily.

"We have been celebrating Hanuman Jayanti here for many years. Many devotees have always come here, and at least 10 to 15 thousand devotees visit here every day", he told ANI.

Another devotee said that there is a rush in the temple from 4 am in the morning, and both locals and tourists are visiting the temple. He further stated that the 'darshan' is happening in a good manner, and everyone is enjoying the festival.

"Today is Hanuman Utsav, and there has been a rush here since 4 am. People are very festive here and both tourists and locals have come here. Darshans are happening very well, and it feels very good. This kind of crowd should continue in the future as well", the devotee told ANI.

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Ram.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which occurs in March or April. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances and the sharing of prasad.

